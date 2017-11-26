Peter Salami claims European semi-professional boxing title at Rhyl show

A HOST of talented semi-professional fighters took centre stage at a Rhyl show last weekend.

Craig Winter’s The Heat is On took place at Lyons Robin Hood Camp on Saturday, November 25 under the British Boxing Union banner, and saw some of the best prospects in the region square off during a highly entertaining event.

Bangor fighter Peter Salami got his hands on the BBU European super-middleweight champion thanks to a points victory over Didzis Musulis.

The classy operator came through the biggest test of his career with flying colours on his way to the comfortable success, which saw him produce a number of superb combinations and also see his opponent receive a standing eight count in the third.

Salami said: “It was a very tough fight and everything you would expect from an Eastern European fighter. He was big, strong and hit very hard hence my game plan to box and try not to get too involved.

“I gave him a standing eight in the third, but he came back in the middle rounds. I just edged it with a good jab throughout the fight and tried to stay away from his big strong shots but all credit to him, he was one tough man.”

Another standout performer on the night was Glan Conwy slugger Ryan Macmillan, who was crowned BBU Welsh super-middleweight champion after a third round triumph over Callum Webber, while Prestatyn’s Barry Fielding is the new BBU Welsh heavyweight champion thanks to a second- round stoppage victory over Liam Crawley.

Hometown fighter Mark Sweetman made it five wins from as many contests since joining Winter and Owen Gallagher at Denbigh Boxing Club with a third-round stoppage against Manchester’s Jack Ferguson, and Callum Jones also produced a memorable effort to come away with the BBU Welsh light middleweight championship at the expense of Dead Dodd after five rounds.

Other to come away from their respective fights with success were Dean Dean, Matt Pleavin and Steph Farley.

Winter has stated he will now be taking a short break from promoting and will be looking to put on another show sometime in the spring.