Rhyl FC friendly against Leeds United abandoned after brawl on pitch

RHYL FC have launched an internal investigation after their friendly with Leeds United was abandoned.

The money-spinning fixture on Tuesday night was cut short on the hour mark following a huge altercation between the two sets of players.

An official statement from the club, said: “Following the abandonment of the friendly match between Rhyl FC and a Leeds United XI this evening (November 21) the club will now launch an internal investigation into the incidents which resulted in the match being halted during the second half.

“The club will issue no further statement until the completion of this work.”

The Huws Gray Alliance side hold a number of prestigious friendlies throughout the summer and during the season to bring in much-needed revenue.

A video also surfaced on social media showing defender Tony Davies throwing a punch at one United player during the initial stages of the confrontation, with the scores level at 0-0 when the game was brought to a halt.

Mark Connolly’s side now have a cloud hanging over them heading into their second tier clash with Holyhead Hotspur at the Corbett Sports Stadium this Saturday (2.30pm).