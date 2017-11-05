Spirited Prestatyn Town fall to Connah's Quay defeat

PRESTATYN Town turned in a spirited effort before eventually falling 2-1 at JD Welsh Premier League title hopefuls Connah’s Quay.

The young Seasiders’ side gave a very good account of themselves throughout the majority of the contest, and it will give manager Neil Gibson plenty of encouragement ahead of their tricky home tie against high-flying Cardiff Met on Saturday (2.30pm).

Andy Morrison’s men went close to opening the scoring on two minutes when striker Mike Wilde hit the woodwork after impressive approach play by Ryan Wignall.

A host of chances came and went for the home side throughout the opening quarter, while Town skipper Michael Parker was guilty of wasting a good opportunity when he blazed over from close range.

After the break saw the Nomads gain the advantage as Kai Edwards found the net against his old club, who fielded three brothers of the scorer in the form of Noah, Zyaac and Zeb.

This spurred the hosts on even further and had in not been for the outstanding goalkeeping of Carl Jones then they would have been out of sight.

The gifted stopper finally wilted under the intense pressure on 82 minutes when Michael Bakare doubled their lead with a neat chip after catching Jones off his line.

A nervy end to proceedings was assured when Alec Williams reduced the deficit for the away side with a sensational effort on 85 minutes, but despite their best efforts they were unable to find a leveller and had nothing to show for their efforts.

The result leaves Gibson’s side three points above the drop zone as they prepare for their clash against the Students, who have been one of the standout performance in the top flight this term and come into the game on the back of a hugely impressive 5-0 win over Carmarthen Town.