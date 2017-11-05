In-form RGC secure bonus point win at Llanelli

RGC head coach Mark Jones praised his side’s first half display as they notched a superb 48-31 victory at Llanelli.

The in-form Principality Premiership West side turned on the style and ran in a host of tries in a dazzling display, and the title hopefuls return to home soil on Saturday when they host Neath at Stadiwm Zip World (2.30pm).

Jones, said: “It was an opportunity to have a look at the bench when we were 34-14 up, and I felt we weren’t as hungry when we rotated the side. You expect a lack of energy when players have played 60 minutes, not when they have come on really.

“We will have to work on some aspects, but we played some good rugby in the first half and it was pleasing to see some of the set piece work from training being rewarded on the field. We asked the players to attack from deep when they had the opportunity and we picked up a couple of tries as result.”

“It’s our second bonus point win of the season against a good Llanelli side that have been on a decent run, so we move on to next week and look to push on again.”

The home side began brightly and took the lead early on when former Wales U20 international Ryan Conbeer went over for a converted try, but the Gogs responded soon after scrum half Alex Schwartz touched down under the posts. Jacob Botica firing over the extras.

A Botica penalty got them in-front for the first time following the restart, and the rampant away side scored a series of tries through Afon Bagshaw, Dion Jones and Tim Grey during a dominant first half to put them in the ascendancy.

Try number five arrived after the break when Harri Evans crossed the white wash, and despite a late rally from the home side a Tom Hughes score ensured they saw out the remainder of the contest with minimal fuss.