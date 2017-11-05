Clwyd League: Four star Gierke guides Llansannan to Premier Division summit

LLANSANNAN are the new Vale of Clwyd and Conwy Premier Division leaders after an emphatic 6-3 victory over Rhyl Rovers.

Despite the eventual result it was the visitors who drew first blood when Adam Cassidy found the net after two minutes, before veteran striker Leon Gierke levelled matters on 27.

Rovers went ahead again on the half hour mark when Matty Rees finished well, but Gierke netted twice more to complete a first half hat-trick on 36 and 38 to put his side in the ascendancy.

After the break saw the hosts take further control of proceedings thanks to an Ifan Jones brace, and Gierke capped off a sensational individual performance with his fourth on 85 minutes to complete the scoring.

The result moves Sannan’ two points clear of long-time leaders Kinmel Bay, who were held 1-1 at home by Cerrigydrudion despite Tom Galvin finding the target.

Llanfairfechan Town moved up to third spot following a 5-1 success over Rhyl Youth, while a sensational five goal performance from Ianto Roberts guided Bro Cernyw to an 8-2 triumph against Old Colwyn.

Abergele also picked up a valuable win at Y Glannau, with Dom Holland firing a decisive strike on 89 minutes to give them a 4-3 victory.

Division One pacesetters Llandudno Amateurs extended their unbeaten start with a resounding 8-0 win at Betws y Coed thanks in no small part to a Joe Jones hat-trick, but Llandudno Athletic are hot on their heels after a 6-1 success over Henllan.

Rhuddlan Town were the big winners of the afternoon after five goals from Jordan Belham and trebles from Martin King and Mathew Beach gave them a 15-1 triumph over Llanfairfechan Town Reserves, and an Adam Jones effort five minutes from time was enough to give St Asaph City Reserves a 3-3 draw at Denbigh Development.