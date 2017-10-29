Clwyd League: Rhyl Rovers hit 11 to advance in NWCFA Junior Challenge Cup

RHYL Rovers advanced to the NWCFA Junior Challenge Cup second round with an emphatic 11-1 home win over Bodorgan.

A four-goal salvo from the impressive Barry Roche was the highlight of an outstanding attacking display, with Matty Rees also hitting a hat-trick in the rout.

Chris Buchanan also helped himself to a brace, with solo efforts from Arron Elliot and Anthony Colquitt rounding off the scoring.

Also through to the next stage are Premier Division title hopefuls Llansannan, who had goals from Geraint Jones (3), Gruff Roberts, Rhys Hughes and Tom Lewis to thank for a resounding 6-1 victory over Llysfaen, while Jamie Haggas and Iwan Jones netted two apiece as Llanfairfechan Town secured a 5-3 cup success at Bro Cernyw.

Abergele continued their excellent recent run with a 2-0 triumph over Cerrigydrudion thanks to goals from James Lloyd and Joni Grayson, but there was no such luck for Kinmel Bay, who bowed out of the competition after a dramatic penalty shootout defeat to Llanystumdwy, with the game finishing 3-3 after extra time.

Also exiting the cup are Betws y Coed, who were no match for Mynydd Tigers in their heavy 6-1 home loss, with Sion Williams and Ian Pleming both striking twice for Bontnewydd in their 6-2 win over Y Glannau.