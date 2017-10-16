Five managers Rhyl should look to following McGuinness resignation

RHYL’s search for a manager following the resignation of Niall McGuinness is well underway, and club officials will need to get the appointment right if they are to avoid any further complications to what has been a stuttering campaign to date.

Sports reporter Dean Jones plays the role of decision maker at the Lilywhites and identifies five managers he would be looking towards:

Warren Gibbs:

The former Glantraeth boss left his post during the summer following their refusal to accept promotion to the Huws Gray Alliance, which came as a result of the Anglesey side becoming the runaway winners of Lock Stock Welsh Alliance Division One.

Gibbs also masterminded a cup success in what was a hugely memorable campaign for the club, and his eye for talent and motivational techniques were a massive factor in their success.

He is an incredibly ambitious individual with some good contacts within the North Wales region, and if the Lilywhites want to go back to their ‘local’ ethos then Gibbs could be the man.

Chris Williams:

There aren’t many managers that could do what Williams has done in the second tier on a shoestring budget over the last 18 months, which is a testament to how much he has got out of his Ruthin Town squad despite critics condemning them for the drop last term.

Not only did Williams keep them up, but they look to be firmly establishing themselves as a force to be reckoned with in the Huws Gray Alliance thanks in no small part to the influence the talented boss has had on coaching the squad and player recruitment.

It is clear that Williams is destined for big things in the game after a hugely impressive playing career, and if I was choosing to steady the ship at the Corbett Sports Stadium then he would definitely be on the shortlist.

Johnny Haseldin:

The Holywell Town manager has become synonymous with the club as both a player and manager, and he would command an enormous amount of respect in the dressing room from the outset.

A memorable Welsh Cup run in recent years has been a career highlight for Haseldin, who has also turned the Wellmen into Welsh Alliance also-rans to second tier title contenders.

Standout signings have aided the cause of one of the region’s most progressive clubs, and although his roots seem firmly grounded at Halkyn Road this would be another very good appointment for the Lilies.

Richard Williams-Cooke:

Currently at Oswestry Town, Williams-Cooke is someone that players really respond to as was highlighted during his double-winning season with Denbigh Town before leaving due to work and family commitments.

He is an incredible motivator who gets the very best out of his squad on a consistent basis, and his knowledge of football in the area would no doubt be another element of his managerial style that would aid the Lilies enormously.

One thing that may be a stumbling block would be the travel involved, but he is another that warrants supreme consideration for what is widely considered to be one of the plumb jobs in Welsh football.

Lee Dixon:

After five trophies in just two full seasons at Caernarfon Town, Dixon has been out of the game for a couple of years and it may be wise for Rhyl to explore the possibility of whether the manager has itchy feet and wishes to return to the game.

A popular figure with Cofis’ players and fans alike, Dixon citied “wanting to take a break” as a reason behind his departure, but this was two seasons ago and he left the club in a far better position than he left it, something that has been carried on to great effect by his successor Iwan Williams.

There is no doubt about how much he would bring to the job, but whether he has the desire to commit to such a high-profile project is another matter entirely.