Prestatyn Town mount stunning fight back to claim late Carmarthen Town win

PRESTATYN Town produced a stunning fight back to claim a dramatic 3-2 win over Carmarthen Town.

The Seasiders left it late to secure their second JD Welsh Premier League success of the season, and Neil Gibson’s side now find themselves in ninth spot in the standings and six points clear of the bottom two.

Things get a lot tougher for Town this Saturday when they travel to all-conquering champions New Saints (2.30pm), who are challenging for the title once again and have also reached the Iron-Bru Cup quarter finals.

Despite the eventual result it was the Old Gold who struck first courtesy of a neat finish from Liam Thomas on 23 minutes, but the home side hit back almost immediately through full-back Jack Lewis on 28.

This provoked another strong response from the visitors, who got their noses in-front one again just before the break when a period of pressure resulted in Liam Griffiths’ effort finding its way past Carl Jones.

After the break saw the hosts begin to impose themselves on proceedings, but despite creating numerous opportunities they were unable to find a way back into the contest on what looked to be another frustrating afternoon at the office.

They finally got back on level terms on 74 minutes when the impressive Jack Higgins converted from the spot following an infringement, and things took a dramatic turn towards the end of the clash when forward Jack Kenny popped up to fire home the decisive goal in stoppage time to give Gibson’s men all three points after a sensational comeback.

The conclusion mimics Town’s only other win of the top flight campaign when they left it late to down Barry Town United by a solitary goal last month.