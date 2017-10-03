Three RGC players that shone in Carmarthen Quins win

RGC are riding on the crest of a wave after their opening Principality Premiership defeat to Llandovery on the first day of the season, and they are now unbeaten in five having won four and drawn one.

Sports reporter Dean Jones picks out three figures who were instrumental in their success over Carmarthen Quins at Stadiwm Zip World.

Dion Jones:

The full-back has made an instant impression since re-joining the set-up during the summer, and he once again produced an accomplished display which was one of the key components behind their victory.

Jones took over kicking duties following the late withdrawal of Jacob Botica, and he ensured the side did not miss a beat

With Afon Bagshaw now working his way back to full fitness, he may find that he has his work cut out to get back into his preferred position if Jones continues to produce this level of performance on a consistent basis going forward.

Rhys Williams:

Williams is highly thought of by head coach Mark Jones and on this display it is not hard to see why.

The winger was a constant thorn in Quins’ side thanks to his positive running and pace, and he managed to cross the white wash at a crucial time in the game which played a huge part in the Gogs’ gaining a fourth win in five.

The man-of-the-match was a class apart on the day and with the wealth of talented back at their disposal, expectations are rightfully high in terms of what the group can achieve in the future.

Sam Wainwright:

While the try scorers inevitably get the headlines, games like this are often won in the trenches and Wainwright more than played his part in getting them over the line.

His defensive nous and work rate have established the forward as one of the first names on the RGC team sheet, and he is also a huge source of motivation in the engine room which spurs on those around him.

Bridgend will be stern test for the pack and Wainwright will have to be at his best once again if they want to continue their exceptional run of form going.