Clwyd League: Unbeaten Kinmel Bay extend Premier Division lead with Y Glannau rout

UNBEATEN Kinmel Bay extended their lead at the Vale of Clwyd and Conwy Premier Division summit with a resounding 8-2 home success over Y Glannau.

Leon Field’s men got off to a strong start and were rewarded when Ben Pamment found the net on six minutes, and they doubled matters soon after when Kieran Ellis finished well on 14.

The prolific Kyle Luffman added a third after a sustained period of pressure on 38 minutes, and Liam Rowland-Jones rounded off a sensational half for the home side with a well-taken finish on 38.

Glan pulled two back in quick succession through Chris McQuillen and Joey Fontana, but Pammet, Luffman and Rowland-Jones all added to their tally with braces to complete the rout.

The result leaves Bay six points clear of Llansannan after the second placed side needed a last-minute goal from Emyr Owen to rescue a 1-1 draw at Cerrigydrudion, while a two-goal salvo from Adam Cassidy was the highlight of Rhyl Rovers’ dramatic 4-3 derby triumph at Rhyl Youth.

Bro Cernyw picked up their first win of the campaign as four goals from Carwyn Davies guided them to a 6-3 win over Abergele, while efforts from Rhydian Williams (2) and Rob Lloyd gave Machno United a 3-2 success at Old Colwyn.

In Division One, Llandyrnog United Reserves moved up to second with an 8-0 victory at Hope Wanderers, with Mathew Williams (3), Paul Williams (2), Jamie Jones, Ross Gilbert and Joe Maguire on target, and Henllan claimed derby bragging rights with a 5-2 triumph over Denbigh Development.

A brace apiece from Danny Talbot and Nathan Williams was the catalyst behind Llandudno Athletic’s 6-0 rout over Llanfairfechan Town Reserves, and Rhos United picked up a 3-2 success over Llysfaen thanks to a Ste Collins effort on 75 minutes.