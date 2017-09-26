Highlighting the Huws Gray Alliance top scorers so far

A NUMBER of players have been in ruthless form in the early stages of the Huws Gray Alliance season, as they look to stake a claim for the top scorer crown.

Sports reporter Dean Jones gives his thoughts on the current frontrunners for the individual accolade:

Llyr Morris (Ruthin Town):

The only strike to hit double-digits so far this season, Morris has emerged as one of the brightest young talents anywhere in the region thanks to the significant progress he has made under the guidance of manager Chris Williams.

With ten league goals to his name, the lively forward has proven to be a deadly finisher who also leads from the front thanks to his exceptional work ethic, and with Town now in fine form after a stuttering start there is plenty of excitement surrounding the club and how far they can go this term

Joe Chaplin (Porthmadog):

Chaplin looked to be a major coup for Port when he signed at the club this summer, and he has shown exactly why he was such a hot commodity in the early stages of the campaign.

He is a strong presence up-front and also brings others into the game thanks to his outstanding link-up play, and his efforts have been a key component in the third-placed side’s excellent start.

Alfons Fosu-Mensah (Airbus Broughton):

The powerful striker arrived at the Wingmakers with a huge reputation at this level and he has demonstrated exactly why so far, producing a series of performances of the highest quality and when he is firing on all cylinders Fosu-Mensah is simply unplayable.

He is now the only professional player operating within the HGA after signing a contract at the club last week, which will leave the title hopefuls will plenty of optimism that he can continue his impressive start for the entirety of the season.

Darren Thomas (Caernarfon Town):

There is little doubt that Thomas’ overall contribution this term has been superb, and he is arguably the league’s most talented performer on a consistent basis.

The gifted forward has been endeared for a long time by the passionate Cofi faithful, and if you ask any opponent that plays against Thomas has been hugely complimentary of him, which is a further indication of how highly he is regarded by his peers.

With eight goals so far and a strong bond developing all the time with Jamie Breese and Danny Brookwell, the promotion-chasing Canaries will be heavily reliant on their talisman to continue to produce the goods if they are to finally reach the promised land.

Steve Lewis (Holywell Town):

The Beast knows where the goal is and he is thriving in the early stages of his second spell with the Wellmen.

A fiercely physical presence that has the ability to cause defenders nightmares when he is at the top of his game, the much-travelled Lewis is a proven goalscorer who feeds on confidence, something which he has aplenty after netting eight times so far.

He seems to be relishing playing alongside the likes of Sam Jones and Jamie McDaid, and manager Johnny Haseldin will be hoping the trio continue to make waves in the hopes of pushing the frontrunners very close.

Josh Davies (Denbigh Town):

Much like Eddie Maurice-Jones’ side as a whole, Davies has bounced back in a big way following a poor start to record a series of top efforts in recent weeks.

The clinical striker has the ability to score from anywhere and he has the presence to bully a back-four all on his own, as he demonstrated to immense effect against his old club Porthmadog in what was a virtuoso display.