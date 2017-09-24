Youthful Rhyl given harsh lesson by title favourites Denbigh

A YOUTHFUL Rhyl side were given a harsh lesson as they were thrashed 69-6 at WRU National League Division Two North promotion chasers Denbigh.

Although the Rhyl pack were on top at set plays, too many individual errors gave the ball back cheaply to the visitors, who benefitted thanks to the standout play from their talented backs.

The away side managed to cross the white wash four times in the first period to claim their bonus point, with Richie Williams firing over the hosts’ only scores of the afternoon with two penalties.

Things went from bad-to-worse for Rhyl after the break as a rampant Denbigh outfit scored at will, touching down a total of seven times to complete the rout.

A club spokesman described the hammering as “not a good day”, but took some positives from the performance in the form of their scrum and lineout exchanges.

Next up for Rhyl is a trip to mid-Wales to clash with Cobra, who are considered to be another of the title fancies, while the second XV travel to Caernarfon.