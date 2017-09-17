Rhyl Seconds extend unbeaten start with Bala rout

RHYL Seconds continued their unbeaten start to the season with a resounding 47-20 success over Bala.

The visitors started well and took the lead with an early penalty but the hosts’ game plan soon saw them take control.

Rhyl’s performance was based on some consistent first phase ball with a solid scrum and an excellent line out, with the accurate throwing of captain Damion Jones and some good lifting ensuring a steady supply of quality ball.

Their dominance paid off when the impressive Cail Hughes went over for the first of his three tries followed by scores for Price and a second from Hughes to give the home side a 14-point advantage at the interval.

Forwards Ashley Brown, Shane Brookes and Lee Bridge led the way for the home side after the break, with scrum half Che Hudson also excellent until an injury ended his afternoon.

The visitors scored three second half tries of their own throughout a spirited display, but touch downs from Reeve Wright and the veteran Matt Hession, together with six conversions added by Tyler Prime sealing the rout.