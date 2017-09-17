Rhyl boss McGuinness praises professionalism after Llandudno Junction win

RHYL boss Niall McGuinness praised his side’s professionalism as they maintained their unbeaten start to the Huws Gray Alliance season with a 2-1 win at Llandudno Junction.

The Lilywhites ground out another positive result against the early basement dwellers, a result that moves them to fifth spot ahead of a double-header this week as they host improving Ruthin Town on Tuesday (7.30pm) before travelling to Penrhyncoch on Saturday (2.30pm).

McGuinness, said: “We came here to get a job done and have done that. It was a different environment to what most of the lads are used to but they will have to adjust to it as there are plenty more grounds like this in the league that we have to go to this season.

“I was happy to get over the line, get three points and I think what’s different to last season is that we have experienced lads who controlled the situation as we could have got caught in a battle but did the right things thanks to their professional attitude.

“Hopefully we will improve this week as it will be massively different it terms of what style of play we will use on our surface, we weren’t at our best but like I said it’s about winning games so we have ticked this one off and move on to another important week.”

The home side were left rueing a host of missed chances throughout a scoreless first half, and they fell behind on 50 minutes when Mark Connolly’s free-kick found a way past Junction stopper Keighan Jones.

Things got even better for the Lilies soon after when Tony Davies fired home from close range following a corner, but the Railwaymen ensured a nervy end to proceedings when Joel Hewitt netted from the spot on 75.

The home side were unable to find a way past the resolute Rhyl defence in the closing stages despite a spirited performance from Iain Bennett’s struggling side.