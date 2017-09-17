Clwyd League round-up: Llansannan extend perfect start while Kinmel Bay remain top

LLANSANNAN extended their perfect start to the Vale of Clwyd and Conwy Premier Division season with a 5-2 win at Rhyl Rovers.

The village side made it four triumphs from as many contests with another polished display, with Gruffydd Roberts (2), Rhys Hughes, Dafydd Williams and Ivan Jones finding the net.

Kinmel Bay still head the standings by one point having played a game more after a thrilling 5-5 draw at Llanfairfechan Town.

Four goals from the prolific Kieran Ellis was not enough to give Leon Field’s unbeaten side all three points, with a Josh Hunt effort on 89 for the hosts enough to give them a share of the spoils.

A brace from Azi Thomas was the catalyst behind Old Colwyn’s 5-3 triumph over Y Glannau, while goals from Sam Aston and Ryan Jones secured a point for Abergele in their 2-2 home stalemate with Cerrigydrudion.

In Division One, newly formed Henllan continued their rampant start to the season with a resounding 8-0 success over Llanfairfechan Town Reserves.

Two goals apiece from Gareth John Williams, Kieran Kendrick and David Wilkins did the majority of the damage, with Alex Ballard and Ned Clwyd completing the rout.

Llandudno Amateurs head the standings after a creditable 3-3 draw at Llandyrnog United Reserves, with a brace from Ash McKinstry the highlight of Llandudno Athletic’s 3-2 triumph at St Asaph.

Llanrwst United Reserves are up to third after a 3-2 victory at Rhuddlan Town, and a Liam Jones double was enough to give Denbigh Development a 4-2 win over Hope Wanderers.