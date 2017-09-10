St Asaph downed at newly crowned champions Bangor

ST ASAPH’s North Wales Cricket League Premier Division title dream is over after a six-wicket loss at Bangor.

Will Ryan’s men were no match for the newly crowned champions, who were guaranteed the crown following Menai Bridge’s shock defeat at Connah’s Quay.

Despite the reverse there is still all to play for as the city side look to seal second spot, and they are just three points behind Bridge ahead of their final game of the season against struggling Mochdre on Saturday, who will be relegated if they fail to win at Elwy Grove Park and results do not go their way.

The visitors made a difficult start at the crease when Mathew Ryan was dismissed by overseas star Francois Mostert for nine, while Nadeem Rehman claimed the scalps of Will and Danny Ryan for 13 and two respectively.

Paul Fleming contributed 11 before he was skittled by Gareth Edwards, and the same bowler also sent David North back to the pavilion for six on his way to figures of 2-35.

The resistance came from the in-form Nathanael Scott, who produced a series of stunning strokes on his way to a knock of 52 as the away side made 120-8 from their allotted 25 overs.

Although the home side lost the influential trio of David Winter (17), skipper Robbie Marshall (5) and Mostert (2) early on, a sensational unbeaten innings of 72 from Rehman was enough to all-but confirm the long-time leaders’ victory and secure the title.

Matty Haswell (11) was the only other home batsman to make it into double figures as they reached their target with 14 balls to spare for the loss of four wickets, which came from Mathew Ryan, Mike Thompson, Danny Ryan and Fleming.