Rhyl claim derby bragging rights with Abergele rout

DERBY bragging rights went to Rhyl after the secured a convincing 41-5 win at Abergele.

The visitors responded superbly to an opening day defeat and proved to be too much for a Gele side that were lacking presence in their forward line.

The away side were rampant in the opening period and took a commanding lead into the break thanks to tries from Dru Roberts, Stuart Fellcrook and Tom Jones, while Gele were reduced to 14 men after a frustrated player received a red card.

This only made things easier for the fast Rhyl backs, who took full advantage in the second half by running in four more tries, with talented winger Tore Wright helping himself to a pair to round off an exceptional individual performance.

Fellcrook and Jones were also on hand to add one more score to their collection, with two conversions from Richie Morris and a solitary Cal Morris effort completing the rout.

There was further cause for celebration as Rhyl Seconds racked up nine tries in their 59-5 friendly success over Mold Thirds.

Che Hudson was the star of the show and produced a hat-trick for his efforts, with Ashley Brown, Max Copeland, Damon Price, Damian jones, Cail Hughes and Nick Wolstenholme also crossing the white wash.