S4C to make history with live stream of clash between Llandudno and Prestatyn Town

WELSH TV channel S4C will again make history on Thursday with the first match from the JD Welsh Premier League to be solely streamed online.

The station will stream Llandudno’s home clash with Prestatyn Town live online on s4c.cymru and the Facebook Live Sgorio page, with the clash set for a 7.45pm kick-off.

The online transmission, which will be available to watch throughout the UK, will only provide coverage of the match itself. Match commentary will be in Welsh.

Sue Butler, S4C sports commissioner, said: “The online service is an exciting new addition to the channel’s coverage of the Welsh Premier League matches

“There is an increasing demand for online coverage of sport and the service means that S4C can show even more live JD Welsh Premier League action, in particular midweek matches.”

The contest features at Tudno side that have yet to drop a point or concede a goal in their opening fixtures, which sees them as the division’s only unbeaten side and top of the table.

Manager Alan Morgan, said: “It’s great to be one of the first teams trialling the new Thursday night project and it’s especially nice to be doing it at home at The Giant Hospitality Stadium, it adds to what is already a great occasion with us hosting Prestatyn again in the JD Welsh Premier League a decade on from the last time we met back in the Cymru Alliance.

“Let’s hope now that everything pays off and we get a great crowd and provide a great spectacle for everybody watching across all the platforms.”

Newly promoted Town have won one of their first three games since re-joining the top flight, and put in an encouraging display at Bangor City with ten men before eventually falling to a 1-0 defeat.

“We’re really excited to be involved with the innovative idea of showing games live on Facebook,” said Seasiders’ boss Neil Gibson.

“It’s another excellent opportunity for our young squad to showcase their abilities, in what will undoubtedly be a tough test against a Llandudno team that’s top of the league, and it’s one the lads are really looking forward to.”