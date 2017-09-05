JD Welsh Premier League game day four predictions

NORMAL service is resumed this weekend as the JD Welsh Premier League makes its return following the international break.

Sports reporter Dean Jones gives his predictions for what should be another fantastic series of fixtures.

Llandudno vs Prestatyn Town:

The early table toppers will get a chance to put pressure on their rivals on Thursday night, but they come up against a Prestatyn Town side who are in somewhat of a false position after a number of encouraging performances.

This game could be won or lost in midfield with the battle between Danny Hughes and Michael Parker, while the Seasiders will not have it easy as Tudno have yet to drop a point or concede a goal this season.

Their new-look forward line has also been a huge contributing factor to their success, and home advantage may also be a factor in what should be a close-fought contest between two sides who play the right way.

Prediction: Llandudno 2-0 Prestatyn Town.

Connah’s Quay vs Bala Town:

Two of the fancied sides lock horns in a real statement game, with both teams collecting six points from their opening three fixtures.

Andy Morrison’s men will look to get back to winning ways after suffering defeat to Llandudno in their last league fixture, but they played the majority of that contest with ten men and looked to be dominating until the sending off.

The Lakesiders will buoyed by the return of veteran forward Lee Hunt, who has a wealth of WPL experience, and a narrow win over Cardiff Met will fill them with plenty of confidence against a side who possess full-time ambitions.

Prediction: Connah’s Quay 2-1 Bala Town.

New Saints vs Cefn Druids:

Normal service seems to be resumed for the champions after their humbling defeat at Bangor City, which will make this an extremely daunting prospect for the Ancients.

An Iron-Bru Cup triumph further highlights their exceptional credentials, and it is hard to look past the Oswestry outfit in this one.

Prediction: New Saints 4-0 Cefn Druids.

Barry Town United vs Newtown:

Newly promoted Barry will be heavily reliant on their home form to survive, and they will look at their clash with Chris Hughes’ side as a perfect opportunity to pick up their first three points of the campaign.

They have taken their time to find their feet in a division that takes no prisoners if you are not at your best every week, and the Robins will be aiming for a repeat of their 4-1 win over struggling Carmarthen Town.

Prediction: Barry Town United 2-2 Newtown.

Bangor City vs Carmarthen Town:

The Citizens will look to exploit any indifference in the Old Gold after they have endured a difficult start to the season which sees them as the early basement dwellers, and with home field advantage it is hard to look past them as convincing winners of this one.

Their forward prowess was further highlighted in their Nathaniel MG Cup win over Denbigh Town, with Dean Rittenberg netting four times which could spur on his season.

Prediction: Bangor City 3-0 Carmarthen Town.

Aberystwyth Town vs Cardiff Met:

The students have done extremely well on their travels this season, and they already look as if their second top flight campaign is going to be as successful as their first.

Nev Powell has found life tough as he looked to make his mark and get his Aber side used to their style of play, which has seen them pick up one point from their first three attempts.

This will be another difficult encounter for them and one that could be a turning point if they get the right result.

Prediction: Aberystwyth Town 1-2 Cardiff Met.