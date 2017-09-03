Wales U19 downed by Iceland in Rhyl international clash

INTERNATIONAL football returned to Rhyl last weekend as Wales U19s took on Iceland.

The Corbett Sports Stadium once again hosted the national side in a difficult fixture which saw them on the wrong end of a 4-0 reverse.

Abergele starlet Billy Sass Davies, who is currently on the books at Crewe Alexandra, was the star attraction for North Wales football fans, and he acquitted himself superbly in what was a difficult 90 minutes for the group.

The talented youngster who attended Ysgol Emrys ap Iwan, made his first team debut for Alex in their Checkatrade Trophy game against Newcastle United Under 21’s on Tuesday night.

After being named on the bench for the first team for the first five games this year he played the full 90 minutes against Newcastle.

Amongst the friends and family of Sass Davies than attended the game was mother Clare. She described Billy as “an extremely hard working and focused boy, who is always proud to represent his country”.

The two sides will square off again at the same venu on Monday (5pm).