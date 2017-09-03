Abergele return to drop zone with Pontblyddyn reverse

A DISASTROUS batting display was the catalyst behind Abergele’s North Wales Cricket League Division One home defeat to Pontblyddyn.

The six-wicket home loss sees Gele slip into the relegation places with two games of the season remaining, and they are now six points adrift of safety ahead of their trip to in-form Conwy on Saturday.

Ed Rooney’s side were no match for the promotion chasers with the bat and made just 78 all out from 35 overs, with James Birch producing a sensational spell of bowling to claim six wickets for the loss of just 12 runs from his 12 over spell.

James Hughes (2-25) also picked up a pair of scalps for his efforts, and things would have been far worst had it not been for double-figure scores from the ten and eleven batsmen Sam Painter (16) and Owen Lynam (18*).

The home side got off to a good start in the field when Lynam disposed of opener Ben Mason for two, and the same bowler was on hand to send the dangerous Gethin Thomas back to the pavilion on 11 on his way to figures of 2-17.

Kyle Walker and Ben Garnett also got in on the act with the wickets of Hughes (4) and Glenn Chambers (7), but their joy proved to be short lived as unbeaten knocks of 21 and 27 from wicketkeeper James Griffiths and James Birch guided the visitors to a convincing success after just 21 overs at the crease.