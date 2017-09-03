Abergele open campaign with narrow Llangollen success

ABERGELE began their WRU National League Division Two North campaign with a hard-fought 11-6 win at Llangollen.

Both teams showed new season rustiness early on, with Llan’s big pack dominating the set piece while Gele tackled well and showed enterprise with the ball in hand.

The hosts took an early lead from a penalty and whilst Gele threatened the line they were unable to convert any of the opportunities that came their way.

Another needless penalty early in the second half allowed the hosts to extend their lead, but the away side were finally rewarded for their persistence when Chris Meyers avoided two tackles to touch down after good work from Richard Medlicott and scrum half Owain Miller.

This spurred Gele on for the remainder of the contest, with the talented Medlicott firing over a pair of penalties to put his side further in the ascendancy.

Despite having to deal with a constant flurry of attacks in the closing stages, the Gele rearguard remained resolute to secure their first four points of the season.

They will look to maintain their perfect start when Abergele host neighbours Rhyl in a hotly anticipated derby clash at Pentre Mawr on Saturday (2.30pm).