Rhyl boxer Mark Sweetman claims Welsh semi-professional title

A RHYL boxer has been rewarded for his relentless dedication to his craft with a semi-professional title.

Mark Sweetman, who trains at Denbigh Boxing Club under the guidance of ex-professional Craig Winter and Owen Gallagher, is now the holder of the British Boxing Union’s Welsh supper-middleweight title after securing a points decision over Callum Webber.

The 32-year-old produced a gritty display in the face of stern competition to get his hands on the vacant belt, and he is set to defend his championship in his grudge match with Howard Taylor at Winter’s show at Lyons Robin Hood Camp in his home town on Saturday, November 25.

In a closely fought contest throughout, Sweetman caught the eye of the judges with some punishing blows as he continues to develop his craft since joining the Denbigh club following a spell under the guidance of Mixed Martial Arts sensation Azi Thomas.

Winter, said: “I was very pleased with Mark’s performance, Callum Webber was a very game opponent who really fancied the job but Mark put in a big last round to secure the win

“He is now going to take a short rest before he resumes training for his first defence against Howard Taylor in November at the Forester Showbar in Rhyl.”

All eyes will be on the clash with Taylor, with the fight generating a huge amount of interest from fight fans across North Wales and Merseyside.

Taylor also announced that he will be donating his share of ticket sales to Action For Alfie, a campaign that has been set up for Alfie Evans, a seriously ill infant who is currently on life support with doctors at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital unable to diagnose him, with a host of other fighters on the bill following his lead.