St Asaph blown away by historic Connah's Quay batting display

A HISTORIC batting display condemned St Asaph to a 239-run defeat at North Wales Cricket League Premier Division rivals Connah’s Quay.

The title challengers were left undone by a jaw-dropping performance at the crease from Quay, who were led by a double-century effort from opener Martin Burger.

Will Ryan’s side tried valiantly to reach a daunting final total but fell short, and it leaves them 27 points behind leaders Bangor ahead of their derby clash against Denbigh on Saturday.

The hosts wasted no time in imposing themselves on proceedings thanks to an opening stand of 216 from Thomas Hooson (67) and Burger, who smashed an incredible 26 fours and 12 sixes before he was eventually dismissed by Richard Marsh-Evans after making 232 from a mere 133 deliveries.

This was followed by significant contributions from Darren Leach (32), David Fox (40), Luke Bennett (45) and wicketkeeper Darren Jones (28*) as the home side posted a staggering target of 482-7 from 50 overs.

Alex Baker was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3-77, while Marsh-Evans picked up a pair of wickets for the loss of 102 runs.

Things did not begin well with the bat for the visitors thanks to Ryan Holloway, who put the new ball to good use by sending Mathew (10), Will (12) and Danny Ryan (0) all back to the pavilion in quick succession.

Jason Foulkes steadied the ship with a knock of 26 before he played a Lee Davies delivery into the hands of Brendan Bezuidenhout, but Nathanael Scott proved a more resolute presence on his way to a superb 120 not out, which included 20 boundaries.

Despite Paul Fleming adding 36 to the scoreboard it was not enough to get them near their total, with Luke Bennett and Burger picking up two lower order wickets apiece as they finished on 243-8 from their allotted overs.