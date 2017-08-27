Rhyl golfer Harris reaches national final of Nine-Hole Championships

A RHYL golfer has reached the national final of a newly-formed nine-hole competition.

Stewart Harris successfully came through the regional round of the American Golf 9 Hole Championship, and he will now head to Ryder Cup venue The Belfy on Thursday, Septempbe 7 and Friday 8 to battle it out for the title of best nine-hole golfer in the country.

Played over the front nine at Northop Golf Club, Harris put together some impressive shots to secure second place in a tightly fought contest.

The Rhyl club member finished with 19 points, pushing eventual winner Graeme Jones from Padeswood and Buckley Golf Club all the way before the four-handicapper pulled away to secure victory with 22.

Both golfers will now join qualifiers from all over the UK and Ireland in front of Sky Sports’ cameras at the Belfry Grand Final where they will compete across two days to be crowned individual champion.

This win also puts them in contention for the Tournament of Champions in Mauritius, should they succeed at the iconic Midland venue.

Daniel Gathercole, director of marketing and communication at American Golf, said: “Our nine-hole championship is hugely popular. It gives golfers the chance to play Championship Golf after work and still be home at a reasonable time.

“Golf has struggled to find a place in people’s busy lives over recent years so we’re delighted that events such as the 9 Hole Championship have proved so popular.

“It’s clear to us that golfers’ love of the game is still there, we’re just finding new ways to help them get out on the course more often.”