New claims seven wickets as Prestatyn down league leaders Highfield

A SENSATIONAL bowling display from Kieron New guided Prestatyn to an impressive two-wicket victory over Liverpool and District Competition Division One leaders Highfield.

The seamer was in ruthless form throughout his spell to give the home side a shock victory, and the result sees them all-but retain their status in the division for next season ahead of their trip to Fleetwood Hesketh on Saturday.

The home side made a strong start in the field when Adam Tidswell disposed of openers James Taylor and wicketkeeper Joel Welsby for five and a duck, before New decimated the order during a stunning 15 over spell which turned the game on its head.

Madduma Lakal was the first to fall for a duck, and he was quickly followed back to the pavilion by Jake Burrows (0), Martyn Jenks (0), Michael Simpson (8) and Daniel Brown (3), before Robert Halliwell (31) and Tom Ashton (11) was also despatched after providing some resistance as New ended the day with figures of 7-32.

Tidswell also helped himself to another wicket in the form of Jim Ashton (4) on his way to figures of 3-31 as the promotion hopefuls were skittled for just 92 all out after 29 overs at the crease.

Gareth Boughey’s side made hard work of reaching their modest total, with the skipper and fellow opener Ryan Westwell both falling victim to Halliwell after failing to contribute a run between them.

The in-form Sheil Sethi steadied the ship with an eye-catching 42 before he was eventually caught off a Lakmal delivery, with the same bowler also claiming the scalps of Rhys Jones (7), Robbie Rimmington (4) and Nathan Jones (4) on his way to 4-23 from 13.5 overs.

Other double-figure scores came from David Harris, who was run out on 18, and Gareth Leonard ended the innings unbeaten on 11 as the Beach Close outfit secured a pivotal victory with two wickets to spare after 36 overs.