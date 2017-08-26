Rhyl maintain unbeaten start with Porthmadog draw

RHYL maintained their unbeaten start to the Huws Gray Alliance season with a hard-fought 1-1 draw at Porthmadog.

The Lilywhites have yet to taste defeat from their opening four contests, and their next league contest on September 9 will see them host title rivals Caernarfon Town in what promises to be a pivotal early season clash.

Niall McGuinness’ men are in Nathaniel MG Cup action this week when they host fellow second tier side Flint Town United on Tuesday (7.45pm).

The opening exchanges brought little in the way of chances, with Joe Chaplin coming close when his effort was blocked by Gerwyn Jones.

This provoked a strong response from the visitors, who took the lead on 33 minutes when a Tom Hartley cross was headed home by stand-in skipper Tony Davies.

Things could have got even better for the Lilies before the break when the lively pair of Alex Tichiner and Mark Connolly both spurning chances, with the later coming within inches of doubling their lead when his goal-bound effort was hacked off the line by Steve Bratt.

After the break saw the home side impose themselves on the game and they were rewarded on 54 minutes when Chaplin fired past Rory Crowther from eight yards.

James Bell and Jack Hoult missed chances to put the away side back in-front shortly after, and they also had a penalty shout waved away to ensure both sides went home with a point for their efforts.

McGuinness, said: “It was similar to the Holywell game and I was disappointed that we were unable to see the game out after taking the lead.

“We didn’t stick to the gameplan in the second half but saying that it’s another game where we haven’t lost and if we can pick up points away from home then we won’t be far away.”