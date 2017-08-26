Prestatyn Town boss Gibson hails team spirit after Bangor City loss

PRESTATYN Town boss Neil Gibson praised his side’s character as they fell to a 1-0 reverse at title chasing Bangor City.

The Seasiders played the majority of the second period with ten men following James Stead’s red card, but they matched their ambitious opponents in an evenly contested first half before falling to the odd goal.

They have now lost two of their opening three games since their return to the JD Welsh Premier League, and things do not get any easier in their next fixture when they travel to unbeaten Llandudno on Thursday, September 7.

Town boss Neil Gibson, said: “Bangor City is a fixture you always look out for, and the lads were all up for it and had it not been for the sending off I felt we would have got something from the game.

“They are expected to be challenging this year so there are plenty of positives we can take, we competed and tried to play but unfortunately we came up short but if we play at the same level against other sides in this league then I am sure it will be good enough to get three points.

“You can see why Bangor will score goals however in the first half we did a great job of limiting them and we carried a threat on the counter attack and built up play for large periods., and we have to take belief from this performance and we firmly believe that we can be a force at this level.”

A fiery contest was settled after 20 minutes when Danny Holmes unleashed a 25-yard effort past Carl Jones.

The visitors matched the Citizens for most of the first 45 minutes, but they suffered a bitter blow after the break when Stead was dismissed by referee Mark Petch, and despite their best efforts they were unable to find a way past the resolute home defence and suffered a narrow loss.

“We need to stick to everything we did last season in terms of our attacking force, and I am very proud of the way they all stuck up for each other as there is a great team spirit and togetherness within this squad,” added Gibson.