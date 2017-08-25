Welsh Alliance weekend three predictions

THINGS are already heating up in the Lock Stock Welsh Alliance Division One as the promotion favourites show their intentions from the outset.

Sports reporter Dean Jones gives his predictions for the weekend’s action, which features a number of clashes with enormous potential.

Barmouth and Dyffryn United vs Conwy Borough:

The Tangerines have wasted no time imposing themselves in the third tier, and they already look like they are going to take a great deal of stopping in their pursuit of an instant return to the Huws Gray Alliance.

They come up against a United side that have shown plenty of encouraging signs over the last fortnight, but the Boro juggernaut might be too much for them to handle on this occasion.

Prediction: Barmouth and Dyffryn United 0-3 Conwy Borough.

Llanberis vs Llanrwst Utd:

The Rwsters have emerged as the early surprise package of the season after a series of impressive results to open their campaign, and they go in search of a fourth win in succession at a Llanberis side that have regrouped well following their humbling loss to Conwy Borough on the opening weekend.

This is never an easy place to come for most but United are riding on the crest of a wave at the moment and I expect them to get the job done here.

Prediction: Llanberis 1-3 Llanrwst United.

Llandyrnog United vs Llanrug United:

Ryan Harden’s men have flattered to deceive somewhat this season, and they face another stern test of their credentials against a Llanrug side that have yet to taste defeat.

The home side have so much talent at this disposal they are bound to all click together at some stage, but their frailties at the back will look to be exposed by a formidable Llan frontline in what should be a very tight encounter.

Prediction: Llandyrnog United 2-2 Llanrug United.

Llangefni Town vs Pwllheli:

Town can ill-afford to lose further ground on Conwy Borough despite the season still being in its infancy, and Saturday’s clash with a resurgent Pwll promises to be another tricky tie which will be decided by the finest of margins.

Being at home will be a huge bonus for them and this coupled with the immense promise littered within their squad should be enough to get them three points.

Prediction: Llangefni Town 2-0 Pwllheli.

Mynydd Llandegai vs Llandudno Albion:

Albion have failed to build on their eye-catching triumph at Trearddur Bay in their opening fixture, and the prospect of going to a Mynydd side that are capable of beating anyone on any given day is not a welcome one for a team that is coming into the game on the back of a defeat.

Nevertheless, the Llandudno side have a lot of attacking prowess and can carve open sides almost at will, and this will be yet another close-knit contest that really could go either way.

Prediction: Mynydd Llandegai 1-1 Llandudno Albion.

Penrhyndeudraeth vs Greenfield:

Pen have struggled to find the sort of form that saw them contend for the title last season, while Greenfield gave the current leaders plenty to think about despite being on the wrong end of a loss.

It is early days for both, but this is a good opportunity for both of them to restore some belief that they can go in the right direction and the outcome could be dependent on how the visitors recover from their midweek exploits.

Prediction: Penrhyndeudraeth 1-2 Greenfield.

Trearddur Bay vs Nantlle Vale:

It has been a start to forget so far for the Bay, and things do not get any easier this weekend against a fancied Vale side that are expected to be challenging for the title at the end of the season.

However, with just one point from their opening two contests the away side will be hoping to get their first win soone =r rather than later, and they will not get a better opportunity than this, with Bay struggling following wholesale changes to the squad during the summer.

Prediction: Trearddur Bay 1-3 Nantlle Vale.