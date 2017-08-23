McGuinness hails Rhyl side after FC Queens Park rout

RHYL boss Niall McGuinness received a huge response from his players as they secured a 6-1 win over FC Queens Park.

The manager called for his side to start taking their chances and they duly delivered, with striker Alex Tichiner hitting a six minute hat-trick in the rout.

McGuinness was full of praise for his side following the triumph, and he called for more of the same this Saturday when they travel to Porthmadog (2.30pm).

He said: “I felt this was coming and they have delivered for me tonight.

“I think the difference was that they took their chances early on which changes the mind-set of the opposition.

“On reflection it was disappointing not to have done it in our first two games but tonight was much better and hopefully we can carry this into Saturday.”

The home side went into the interval with a two-goal cushion courtesy of a quick-fire treble from former Conwy Borough man Tichiner, with Nathan Buckley reducing the arrears on 39 minutes.

Things got even better after the interval with Tony Davies, Chris Durkin and Mark Connolly completing the rout and the impressive Tom Rowlands also catching the eye with no fewer than five assists.

“When Alex signed I said he’d score goals and he showed what he’s capable of,” added McGuinness.

“To be fair he took all of his goals well, he is a proven goalscorer at this level and hopefully he can continue to do that.

“Chris’ goal put the biggest smile on my face as he has come up from youth team level come up and to see him come on and score was fantastic. It is also something for current members of the youth set-up here to look up to and see what can happen when you are willing to work, which has what set Chris apart from others and I am over the moon.

“It is important not to get carried away as it is just one win but I have always said that we are going to take things game-by-game, we will analyse and train on Thursday for what will be a tough test this weekend.”