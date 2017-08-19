Rhyl denied victory by late Holywell Town leveller

RHYL were denied their first win of the Huws Gray Alliance season after a 2-2 draw at Holywell Town.

The Lilywhites had to settle for a share of the spoils despite going two-up in the first period, and the promotion chasers will be hoping to pick up their first three points of the campaign this Tuesday when they host in-form FC Queens Park, who come into the game on the back of a stunning 4-0 rout of fancied side Airbus Broughton (7.30pm).

Tom Rowlands went close for the visitors on seven minutes when he dragged his shot wide, but the same player turned provider on 21 when he teed up Mark Connolly to fire home.

Things got even better for Niall McGuinness’ side just before the break when they doubled their advantage courtesy of Alex Tichiner, with the recent arrival from Conwy Borough finishing a quick counter attack after former Lilywhite Steve Lewis had been caught in possession.

The Wellmen had the perfect chance to get back into the game immediately following the restart when they were awarded a penalty, but visiting custodian Rory Crowther saved his second penalty in as many weeks when he denied Lewis from the spot.

Tichiner thought he had won a penalty for the Lilies when he was felled after being put through on goal, but the away side’s strong appeals were waved away.

This sprung the home side into life and they reduced the arrears when Matty Kendrick found the top corner following a period of pressure, but their hopes of salvaging a point were dealt another blow when Matty Harvey was shown a red card.

Jamie McDaid went close for the hosts towards the end of the contest, but it was Lewis who had the final say when he netted an equaliser against his old club with two minutes remaining on the clock.

In addition to Tuesday’s clash, McGuinness’ men face a difficult looking trip to Porthmadog on Saturday (2.30pm).