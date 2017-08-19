Rhyl boss McGuinness urges side to be more ruthless after Holywell Town draw

RHYL manager Niall McGuinness was once again left rueing a host of missed chances as his side drew 2-2 with Holywell Town.

The Lilies boss saw his side relinquish a two-goal cushion after completely dominating the first half of the contest, and he challenged his strikers to be more ruthless with the plethora of chances his side are creating for the remainder of the season.

“It is two points lost but when you look at it in hindsight in the form they’ve been in and given how strong Holywell are then you probably would have taken a point at the start of the game.

“We needed to make up for the Guilsfield draw and we should have done that. We should have seen the game out but for a lack of mentality which was disappointing.

“Once I have evaluated it again though this won’t be a bad point as this will end up being one of the most difficult places we have to come this season.

“We should have been out of sight but we can’t keep saying how many chances we have created, we have to start putting them away. The front two have got to be more ruthless and they missed chances they should have scored, but they don’t need me to tell them that and at the end of the day we are still unbeaten and have ticked off two of the toughest teams in the league.”

The Lilywhites host in-form FC Queens Park on Tuesday, before travelling to another of the early pacesetters Porthmadog on Saturday.