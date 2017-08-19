North Wales junior golfers perform well at high-profile tournament

TWO North Wales junior golfers performed well at a recent high-profile tournament.

The Ping Welsh Junior Tour under 14s event took place at Lakeside Golf Course and Jessica Atwell from Llanwern scored an extraordinary 50 stableford points to win the crown.

Osian Jones from Caernarfon and Abergele’s Owen Warwick were second and third with scores of 46 and 45 points respectively, which on another day could easily have been good enough to win.

Playing off a handicap of 13, Jessica recorded a gross score of one under par returning a card including five birdies.

David Wilson, Golf Union of Wales championship manager, said: “This was an exceptional score from Jessica and easily justified the early morning start and long trip from Llanwern to get to the Lakeside venue.”

Josh Chamberlain from Bryn Meadows, ever present this season, produced another consistent performance to claim the U14s Order of Merit title for 2017.

In a nail-biting finish to the U12s category, Bargoed’s Ryan Williams edged out Ethan Langley from Rhondda by a single point to win and also top the U12’s Order of Merit table.

“We have had a great day at Lakeside. This nine-hole course really is a delight with first class facilities on and off the course,” added Wilson.

“The players have produced some tremendous scoring and it has been a pleasure to see so many players and their families enjoy the competitions and skills challenges.

“We now very much look forward to the Tour Final in a few weeks.”

The top 20 players in the Order of Merit in each age group will be invited to play in the Ping Welsh Junior Tour Final to be held at the St Pierre Marriott Hotel and Country Club on Sunday, October 1.