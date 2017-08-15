Three standouts for Rhyl during Guilsfield draw

THERE were plenty of positives to take for Rhyl boss Niall McGuinness during their 1-1 draw with Guilsfield to open their Huws Gray Alliance campaign.

The Lilywhites were left rueing a sensational performance from Alex Wycherley in the visitors’ goal, with the TNS loanee producing a series of impressive stops to ensure both sides went home with a share of the spoils.

Sports reporter Dean Jones highlights three players that stood out for the Lilywhites during the stalemate.

Alex Jones:

The talented youngster was an influential figure throughout the contest and proved to be a constant threat ion the Guils’ side, which will give the Lilies plenty of hope for

His ability to find space is something that will serve his side well in the coming months, and his vision and eye for goal were unfortunate not to bring with it more rewards on the day.

The ex-Prestatyn Town talent is set to be a huge part of any success that arrives at the Corbett Sports Stadium this term, and Jones can be happy with his contribution which had it not been for Wycherley would have brought with it three points.

Mark Connolly:

Despite missing a penalty, Connolly was at the heart of everything good for the Lilies during the contest, with the much-travelled player turning in a polished display on his return to competitive action for the club.

He showed tremendous character to step up and convert his second spot kick, and he was another that was left frustrated by Wycherley after seeing a number of fine efforts fail to find the net.

Connolly’s composure and experience were evident throughout, and he was a calming influence on a relatively young side that will be looking to the ex-Bala Town man to produce on a consistent basis throughout the season.

Rory Crowther:

With big shoes to fill following the likes of Dan Lavercombe and Owen Evans, Crowther produced a commanding display between the sticks for the home side, something that will do his confidence the world of good ahead of their clash at free-scoring Holywell Town on Saturday.

The talented stopper ensured his side went home with a point after a late penalty save, and his communication throughout the game was another particular highlight.

Things could be even more difficult this weekend as he comes up against the formidable duo of Steve Lewis and Jamie McDaid, but Crowther should take great heart from this performance going forward.