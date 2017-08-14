Rhyl boss McGuinness praises Guilsfield stopper Wycherley after opening day draw

RHYL manager Niall McGuinness was left bemoaning his side’s luck after their 1-1 draw with Guilsfield.

The Lilywhites were left frustrated by a sensational performance from visiting stopper Andy Wycherley, with the former England international, on loan from New Saints, pulling off a string of fine saves to earn his side a share of the spoils.

McGuinness, said: “I thought we looked a bit nervy and I think it was a case of first game syndrome at times.

“We had a lot of early chances but you have to take them and unfortunately we didn’t do that.

“There were definitely a lot of positives to take from the game but football is about converting chances, although I would be more concerned if we weren’t making them.

“It would have been nice to get the win but it could be a vital point gained come the end of the season.”

Speaking on Wycherley, McGuinness added: “He is a top draw keeper that has played for TNS and he is someone that I have always kept an eye on and he kept them in the game really.”

Lilies’ forward Mark Connolly, who netted one of his two penalties during the stalemate, praised his side’s improved number of chances created and called for more of the same ahead of their trip to Holywell Town this Saturday.

“It was one of those days at the office really and you have to credit their keeper who had a worldie,” he added:

“When we first started pre-season we weren’t getting anybody in the box but now there are five or six every time we go forward so it shows what we have been doing in training is working.

“We know that someone is going to take a hiding off us if we keep creating that many chances and hopefully we can take this into another tough game this weekend.”