Sethi century guides Prestatyn to Burscough draw

A CENTURY from Sheil Sethi was not enough to give Prestatyn a much-needed Liverpool and District Competition Division One victory over Burscough.

After a strong batting display from the Beach Close outfit, they had to be content with a draw following a frustrating time in the field, and Gareth Boughey’s men are now ca comfortable 54 points above the drop zone ahead of their trip to Newton-le-Willows on Saturday.

Visiting bowler Rob Glaysher wasted no time in making an impact when he removed the opening pair of Boughey and Ryan Westwell early on for three and five respectively, and the same bowler was also on hand to despatch Joe Horton (0) and David Harris (14) on his way to superb figures of 4-23.

The resistance emerged in the form of Sethi, who produced a series of outstanding strokes before he played a Ben Van Niekirk delivery into the hands of Glaysher after making 115.

He was assisted at the other end by Danny Williams, who was caught off a Jon Stone strike after contributing 52, with the in-form bowler also taking out Robbie Rimmington (15) and Kieron New (2) as the home side declared on 221-8 from 58 overs.

A devastating spell of bowling from New got the hosts off to a dominant start in the field, with the seamer ousting Ryan Hughes (18), Alan Murray (4), Navdeep Aujla (0) and Brendan Domigan (24) to end his 15 overs on 4-48.

Van Niekerk and Stone steadied the ship with knocks of 46 and 39 before they were both sent back to the pavilion by Adam Tidswell (2-8).

Despite this setback the away side held on for a share of the spoils as they finished on 164-6 at the close of play.