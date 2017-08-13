Poor batting display condemns Abergele to heavy Mold loss

A DISAPPOINTING batting display condemned Abergele to a heavy 113-run defeat at North Wales Cricket League Division One rivals Mold.

The home side set an impressive total of 215-9 from their 50 overs, with skipper John Crane top scoring with 65 before he was stumped off a David Moulson delivery.

Other scores of note came from Usman Butt (49) and George Deniz (33), while Ed Rooney was the pick of the visiting bowlers after helping himself to four wickets for the loss of just 28 runs.

Despite a promising start to their run chase through Ben Garnett (20) and Gareth Edwards (35), only David Williams (13) managed to make it into double-figures as Gele crumbled under the pressure of the home bowling attack, who were led by Richard Crane and Lyran Van Der Kooij, who took four victims apiece for the combined loss of 51 runs.

This proved to be the difference between the two sides as Rooney’s men collapsed to 102 all out to suffer defeat.

The result leaves Gele ten points above the relegation places ahead as they prepare to host struggling Bersham on Saturday in what looks to be a great opportunity to acquire some much-needed points in their battle for survival.