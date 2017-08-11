Rhyl snap up midfielder Danny Holland from Brickfield Rangers

RHYL have made a further addition to their first team squad on the eve of their season opener against Guilsfield in the Huws Gray Alliance on Saturday (2.30pm).

Manager Niall McGuinness has made the move for midfielder Danny Holland, who has joined the Lilywhites from Brickfield Rangers.

The midfielder has already made an appearance at the Corbett Sports Stadium this season when he opened the scoring for Rangers in a pre-season friendly which ended in a 1-1 draw.

McGuinness described Danny as “a wide attacker, quick, great on the ball and he has a fantastic delivery.”

The new signing is eager to make an impact from the outset, adding: “I’m really happy to have been given this opportunity to be part of the team, it means a lot to me to try and better myself after leaving the military due to being injured in Afghanistan.

“I think I can bring a lot of speed and lots and lots of energy as I never give up and give 100% every game I play as I don’t like losing.

“I want to score as many goals as I can and help the team get back to the Welsh Premier League where it belongs.”