Rhyl boss McGuinness in confident mood ahead of Huws Gray Alliance opener

RHYL manager Niall McGuinness has a full squad at his disposal ahead of their Huws Gray Alliance opener this weekend.

The Lilywhites begin their quest for the title with a clash with Guilsfield at the Corbett Sports Stadium (2.30pm), and the young boss will be at full strength after a frustrating pre-season of play unavailability.

McGuinness, said: “I have been happy with pre-season and how it has gone. We wanted to learn from it and take the fitness we have gained into the season.

“The friendly fixtures were important for our lads as we got them minutes and it was also about finding our best eleven for the first game, and I would say judge us when the season starts as results mean nothing in pre-season.

“It is going to be tough game against a good side as I have told the lads this week. We have to be mentally strong and not take anything for granted as there are no easy games in this league.

“They are a big, strong outfit so it’s going to be interesting.”

The Lilies are among the favourites to secure promotion to the JD Welsh Premier League following their relegation last season after completely overhauling his squad this summer.

He has brought in a mixture of youth and experience in the hope of sealing the crown, with the likes of Alex Tichiner, Mark Connolly and James Brewerton likely to have a significant role to play throughout the campaign, and McGuinness has urged his side not to focus on how other teams are doing and concentrate on their own performance.

“We have a full squad for the first time this pre-season, and I am delighted to have a settled side,” he added.

“It is a going to be a very competitive league but we can’t be worrying about what every other team is doing, we are going to focus on ourselves and hopefully that will take care of itself.”