Former WPL star Gary Roberts leaves Portsmouth by mutual consent

FORMER Welsh Premier League standout Gary Roberts has left League One side Portsmouth by mutual consent.

The 33-year-old, who rose to prominence as part of Roy Cook-Hannah’s Denbigh Town side, has also turned out for Rhyl, Bangor City and Bala Town before joining the English pyramid.

Roberts had one-year remaining on his deal at Fratton Park following his move from Chesterfield in June 2015.

The gifted midfielder, who has also played for Ipswich Town, Huddersfield Town and Accrington Stanley, was a key component in Pompey’s League Two championships winning side, but has been deemed surplus to requirements as Kenny Jackett’s side seek back-to-back promotions and return to the SkyBet Championship.

He has recently been training on his own ahead of his departure, and a host of clubs are reported to be interested in acquiring the Liverpool native.

Portsmouth chief executive Mark Catlin said: “I’d like to offer my sincere thanks to Gary – both on a personal level and on behalf of everyone at the club.

“I hope that he will forever be remembered for what he achieved at Pompey, especially last season when we went on that fantastic run to win the title.

“His contribution over the past two years has been invaluable – he has been a fantastic player for this club. We all wish him every success for the future.”