Bethesda undone by Edwards century in Abergele defeat

BETHESDA lost ground on the North Wales Cricket League Division One promotion chasers after a resounding nine-wicket defeat to Abergele.

The home side set a modest target of 199 all out from 47 overs, with skipper Nick Parry continuing his excellent form with an eight boundary 74.

Wicketkeeper Jonathan Williams also made a significant contribution to the score with an unbeaten half century, but only three other batsmen made it into double figures thanks to a stifling display from the Gele bowlers, who were led by Karl Higgins’ 3-34 with David Moulsen, Ed Rooney and Owen Lynam all helping themselves to a pair of wickets apiece.

The visiting duo of Ben Garnett and Gareth Edwards producing a sensational opening partnership to ensure they reached their required total with minimal fuss, with the former making a stylish 68 before he was eventually dismissed by Kevin Evans.

Edwards proved a tougher nut to crack and ended the day with a sublime 118 not out to get his side over the line for the loss of one wicket after 33 overs of play.

Pesda are now just three points above the newly promoted side ahead of their trip to struggling Bersham on Saturday, with Gele are also on their travels to take on Mold.