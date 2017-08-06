Ryan half century guides St Asaph to Gresford success

TITLE chasing St Asaph are now just two points away from second spot after a 53-run triumph at Gresford.

Will Ryan’s side have emerged as the North Wales Cricket League Premier Division’s surprise package this term, and they remain in the title hunt after emerging victorious from a contest that was frustrated by delays.

The city slickers will have the chance to move ahead of Menai Bridge this Saturday when they travel to reigning champions Llandudno.

Despite losing opener Nathanael Scott early on when he was skittled by Gareth Bell on seven, they Ryan brothers of Mathew and Will put them in the ascendancy.

Opener Mathew led all batsmen with a stylish knock of 53, while Will aided at the other end with 29 before they were both removed from the crease by Simon Perry.

The gifted bowler also took the scalp of Danny Ryan when he played a delivery into the hands of Sean Richards on 14 to end with figures of 3-53, while all-rounder Paul Fleming also failed to impact the scoreboard when he was clean bowled by Gareth Bell for just five runs.

An unbeaten knock of 20 from Jason Foulkes gave the visitors a total of 162-5 from their revised 38 overs, and the young star got the Saints off to a flyer in the field when he removed dangerous opener Jack Bunkell for eight.

The promising partnership of Matthew Cree (25) and skipper Daniel Williams (27) was ended by brilliant deliveries from Danny Ryan and Fleming, with the former continuing his good spell by trapping Richards lbw on two.

This was enough to give the Elwy GrovePark side the spoils, with the home side mustering 109-4 from 30.2 overs before conditions halted play.