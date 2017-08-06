Prestatyn ease relegation worries with resounding Hightown St Marys win

PRESTATYN eased their Liverpool and District Competition Division One relegation worries with a resounding 149-run win at Hightown St Marys.

Gareth Boughey’s men produced a much-improved performance against the basement dwellers to move 49 points clear of the bottom two, and they will look to continue their positive momentum into Saturday’s clash with Burscough at Beach Close.

The visitors got off to a good start at the crease thanks to the opening partnership of Boughey and Ryan Westwell, who produced knocks of 39 and 62 respectively before they were sent back to the pavilion by Leo McCarthy and Jack Cosgrove.

Sheil Sethi (21), David Harris (17) and Rhys Jones (11*) also provided double-figure scores, but it was the unbeaten knock of 76 from Joe Horton that strengthened their position further, enabling the away side to declare on 243-5 from 53 overs.

The hosts never got remotely close to reaching their required total, with Westwell and Kieron New taking out the dangerous pair of Guy Edwards (4) and wicketkeeper Joe Smith (0) early on.

Danny Pryde was the next to make an impact with the ball by claiming the wickets of Ben Ashcroft (27) and skipper Jim Kelly (0) on his way to figures of 2-27, while Boughey produced a mesmerising spell to seal the triumph later on.

After disposing of opener Matty White for 22, the visiting captain then ousted Daniel McCann (1), Leo McCarthy (5), Ross Kirkpatrick (0) and Jan Gidzina (4) to end his six overs on 5-15.

This proved to be the difference between the two sides, and despite a Jonny Walsh making 22 not out the home side fell to just 94 for their efforts.