Kinmel Bay pick up eye-catching friendly win over Trearddur Bay

KINMEL Bay picked up an eye-catching friendly result with a 4-0 win over former Lock Stock Welsh Alliance Division One champions Trearddur Bay.

The title favourites opened the scoring on 14 minutes when veteran striker Ashley Wood headed home a pinpoint Stuart Roberts free-kick, and James Hay added a second on 21 thanks to a clinical half volley from just outside the area.

This trend continued soon after in what was a rampant first half effort, and Bay trebled their advantage on 36 minutes when Ben Cawley, who is getting married this week, netted from the penalty spot after Liam Rowland-Jones had been fouled in the box.

The scoring was complete a minute before the break when Nyal Hughes finished well with a header after good approach play from Dave Collins.

Bay boss Leon Field, said: “I was really impressed with how well we organised ourselves, considering this was our fifth pre-season game everything seemed to just click.

“Trearddur Bay obviously being leagues above us we knew we had a challenge on our hands, but this didn’t deter the lads they set out their stall from the off.

“I was also very impressed with the level of fitness, togetherness and the desire to win as a team. We have taken out of the team the ill-discipline and we now encouraging rather than get on each other’s backs which is causing an amazing atmosphere throughout the lads which is making our lives a lot easier.

“James Hay our captain organised the back row with his partner Stuart Roberts who were both formidable in a strong defence backed up by Tom Sidmore and man-of-the-match Lewis Moroney.”

The Vale of Conwy and Clwyd Premier Division side have also secured a shirt sponsorship deal with The Bull Hotel.