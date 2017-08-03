Prestatyn Town talisman Parker urges side not to be overawed ahead of WPL return

PRESTATYN Town talisman Mike Parker has urged his side not to be overawed as they prepare for their return to the Welsh Premier League.

The veteran midfielder is one of just a few members of the squad that boats top flight experience, as manager Neil Gibson looks to stick with the squad that emerged as runaway winners of the Huws Gray Alliance last term.

Speaking to the WPL Podcast, Parker said: “We have got pretty much the same squad barring losing Jordan Davies, but we have brought in Zyaac and Zeb Edwards who have fit in well.

“There is a few that haven’t got the experience of playing in the WPL, where you also need to be consistent and I am sure they are going to do great.”

The stalwart was a huge part of the success at the Motion Finance Stadium last season, where he produced a number of standout performances in both midfield and defence.

Neil Gibson’s side begin their campaign by hosting big spending Connah’s Quay on August 11, before taking on Barry Town United, Bangor City and Llandudno.

“Having Prestatyn Town in the WPL is good for the league given our history here and I know what the standard is going to be like,” he added.

“We want to be competitive and Gibbo (Gibson) has set our own targets, but it is important that we don’t look at what is coming up in the future and concentrate on the next fixture, which is the most important.

“Obviously it would have been nice to go through the season unbeaten but the main thing was getting us back to the Welsh Premier League, and we have got to go out and try and beat teams no matter what their reputation is.

“We have got a certain playing style that we are not going to get away from, so we will see where that is going to take us.”