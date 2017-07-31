Continuity is key for Prestatyn Town ahead of Welsh Premier League return

CONTINUITY is key for Prestatyn Town as they prepare for their triumphant return to the Welsh Premier League.

The Seasiders are now in the final stages of preparations before their top flight return, and manager Neil Gibson is set to keep faith with the majority of his Huws Gray Alliance title winning squad for what is sure to be a stern test.

There is no doubt that this young squad has earned the right to compete at the highest level of the Welsh pyramid, given that they were runaway winners of the second tier last season which saw a host of talented individuals come to the fore.

The likes of Noah Edwards, Reece Fairhurst and James Stead will be hopeful that their skills can make the transition despite the standard of opposition being far tougher in the WPL, and they will find out very quickly whether or not they are up to the standard required.

Losing top scorer Jordan Davies will bring with it some problems, but Town will be encouraged by the pre-season form of new signing Zyaac Edwards, who seems to have hit the ground running and his contribution will be vital as Town look to fill the void left by a 20-goal-a-season striker.

There is also the financial aspect to consider, as the Seasiders were brought to the brink just a few short months ago thanks to an outstanding tax bill from HMRC, a plight that saw a magnificent effort from club officials and fans alike to come up with the money and keep the club afloat.

This problem arose by former senior figures spending way beyond their means on high-profile signings following their Welsh Cup win and subsequent European qualification, and a cautious approach in the transfer market is both welcome and highly advisable to avoid such problems once again down the line.

Last season’s cup run is also a point of encouragement, with Gibson’s men taking a host of WPL scalps and despite coming up short against some of the bigger clubs, they took them all right to the limit which will no doubt become a benchmark as to what they can achieve.

While this is a squad that lacks top flight experience on the whole, in the form of Jack Kenny, Mike Parker and skipper Dave Hayes they have three men that have been to the top and their knowledge of the WPL and what you need to do to be a success will again be pivotal as the Seasiders look to re-establish themselves in the division.

There is also a lot to be said for how much team spirit that is currently being displayed at the Motion Finance Stadium. This is a close-knit group of players that stick together through thick-and-thin, and while triumphs will not come as easy as they did last term, the squad will no doubt pull together during testing times in ways some others that have spent big may not.

It is going to be very interesting season for Prestatyn of that there is no question, and whatever the outcome is next May the club will be in a far stronger position because of it.