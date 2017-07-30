Struggling Abergele no match for Llay Welfare

ABERGELE are now just nine points above the North Wales Cricket League Division One drop zone after an eight-wicket home loss to Llay Welfare.

The hosts posted a disappointing target after collapsing to 92 all out from 37 overs at the crease, with skipper Karl Higgins top scoring with 33 before he was stumped after being bamboozled by a Tom Crewe delivery.

Other double figure scores came from Gareth Edwards (16) and David Moulsen (17), while Nathan Humphreys, Ethan Griffiths, Jack Parry, David Phennah and Crewe all took a pair of wickets apiece in a fantastic all-round bowling display from the visitors.

Moulsen managed to get Gele off to a flyer in the field by trapping Mike Phennah lbw after the opener made just ten, but brother David ensured they reached their target in comfortable fashion by making 31 before being skittled by Ben Garnett.

That was as good as it got for the home side, with wicketkeeper John Lloyd (17*) and Jacob Roberts (4*) seeing out the innings as Llay reached their required total after 30 overs.

Higgins’ side will be hoping for better fortunes this Saturday when they travel to Bethesda as they look to pull clear of the relegation places.