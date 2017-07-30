St Asaph suffer title blow with disappointing Brymbo defeat

ST Asaph suffered a blow to their North Wales Cricket League Premier Division title hopes with a shock 102-run home reverse to Brymbo.

Will Ryan’s side were undone by a sensational batting performance from the visitors, and the result sees them fall 32-points behind leaders Bangor ahead of their trip to Gresford on Saturday.

A stunning century from James Claybrook put the away side in a commanding position from the outset, with the talented opener smashing 14 boundaries on his way to an unbeaten 125.

Danny Ryan did his best to try and help the home side with the wickets of Mohamed Jayman (37), Conner Davies (23) and Daniel Parry (7) to end the day on 3-47, while Alex Baker helped himself to a pair of wickets in the form of Joss Roberts (20) and wicketkeeper Greg King (1) to finish with figures of 2-43 from ten overs.

Opening batsman Gareth Pugh also produced a score of note with a knock of 29, which enabled the visitors to finish on an imposing 264-9 from their 50 overs.

Things got off to a poor start for the Saints when Danny Ryan (6) and Nathanael Scott (7) were removed early on, while Matthew Ryan (30), Will Ryan (29) and Paul Fleming (22) were unable to build on positive starts and come up with a much-needed big score.

Jason Foulkes made just one before he was caught off a Davies delivery, while Baker (6) and Richard Aram (9) also made their way back to the pavilion after failing to impact the scoreboard.

A knock of 20 from Mike Thompson was the highlight of the lower order, with Jayman and Davies claiming three wickets apiece for the combined loss of 70 runs as the home side were all out for 162 on a rare disappointing day at the office.