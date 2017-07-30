Shrewsbury Town and Witton Albion tests bring positive results for Rhyl

RHYL produced a pair of positive pre-season results this week as they gear up for a tilt at the Huws Gray Alliance crown.

The Lilywhites were part of thrilling 4-4 draw with Shrewsbury Town U18s on Thursday, before securing a notable 3-1 success at Witton Albion just 48 hours later.

Niall McGuinness’ side have just one friendly fixture remaining before they open their league campaign with a trip to Guilsfield, and they entertain St Asaph City at the Corbett Sports Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

The Lilies opened the scoring against The Shrews on ten minutes when Mark Connolly netted from the spot after Tom Creamer had been felled in the box.

Jamie Whitehouse, Creamer and Connolly all went close soon after, and they were made to pay for their inefficiency in-front of goal when Tyrone Ofori levelled matters for the visitors.

After the break saw the Lilies grab the initiative again when former Bala Town man Connolly added his second from a corner, but the away side bounced back and hit the target twice in quick succession to take the lead for the first time in the contest through Charley Higgs and Jermaine Taylor.

The impressive Whitehouse restored parity to the scoreline a minute later when he rounded off a fine team move for the home side, but Ofori took advantage of some hesitant defending to put the visitors back in-front with a quarter of the game remaining.

Connolly had the final say and the striker rounded off a fine day at the office with his hat-trick on 80 minutes to ensure both sides went home with a share of the spoils.

Saturday’s clash with Albion saw Connolly hit the net once again, with Jack Hoult hitting a brace in what was a polished performance throughout from McGuinness’ promotion hopefuls.