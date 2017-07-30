Batting woes haunt Prestatyn in Sefton Park loss

STRUGGLING Prestatyn were left rueing further batting woes in their 130-run home loss to Sefton Park.

Ryan Westwell’s side remain in ninth spot in the Liverpool and District Competition Division One standings following their eighth reverse of the campaign, and they sit 23 points above the drop zone ahead of their trip to trip to Wigan on Sunday.

The hosts got off to a good start in the field when Kieron New and Danny Pryde disposed of openers Richie Forsyth and Sean Vandome for 21 and 11, while Scott Williams helped himself to the wickets of James Baird (5) and Greg Harvey (7) on his way to figures of 2-43 from ten overs.

Things then swung the way of the away sides courtesy of an impressive knock from wicketkeeper Neil Durand, who smashed eight boundaries before he was caught off an Adam Tidswell delivery on 56.

He was aided at the other end by David Hort, who was skittled by Ryan Westwell after making 37, with Danny Kelly producing a number of stunning strokes to end the innings unbeaten on 55.

The impressive New took his tally to 3-61 with the scalps of Rob Houghton (2) and Liam Naylor (1) as Park declared on 22-8 from 51 overs at the crease.

Kelly wasted no time in making his presence felt with the ball by ousting Daniel Williams (14) and David Harris (8), and the same bowler also disposed of Robbie Rimmington (0) and Gareth Leonard (0) to end the day on 4-14.

Just four home batsmen managed to break double figures on a disappointing afternoon through New (28), Westwell (14), and Rhys Jones (14), with Shakeen Clarke producing a spellbinding 11-over spell which ended with figures of 5-40.

That proved to be the difference between the two sides as Westwell’s men were all out for just 92 to suffer defeat.